Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $196.64

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.36.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after acquiring an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

