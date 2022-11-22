Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $60.47

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.47.

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KNX opened at $54.05 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.