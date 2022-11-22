Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $6.36

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.