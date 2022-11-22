Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $6.36

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Trading Up 2.8 %

SWIM opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.85 million, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.