Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCDF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.