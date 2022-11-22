Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $39.25

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 2.0 %

About Lithium Americas

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $25.53 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

