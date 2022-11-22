Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $100.43

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

