Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $10.42

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,037 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

