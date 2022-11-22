Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $50.27

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.27.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

