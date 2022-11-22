Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $57.90

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Up 0.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.