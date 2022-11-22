Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) PT at $875.50

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $875.50.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.31) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a report on Monday, September 12th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

WPP stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WPP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

