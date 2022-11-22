Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Varta (VAR1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Varta (ETR: VAR1) recently:

11/18/2022 – Varta was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2022 – Varta was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/16/2022 – Varta was given a new €17.50 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/2/2022 – Varta was given a new €21.00 ($21.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/24/2022 – Varta was given a new €24.00 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/21/2022 – Varta was given a new €48.50 ($49.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/21/2022 – Varta was given a new €50.00 ($51.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/3/2022 – Varta was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/28/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €50.00 ($51.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €39.00 ($39.80) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €29.01 ($29.60) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.23. Varta AG has a 1 year low of €26.62 ($27.16) and a 1 year high of €122.70 ($125.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

