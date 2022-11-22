Analyzing Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) & The Competition

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Consensus Cloud Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 16.73% -30.15% 15.46% Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors -60.75% -71.95% -9.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors 1779 11861 25115 561 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 64.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million $109.00 million 17.37 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -7.88

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Consensus Cloud Solutions. Consensus Cloud Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions peers beat Consensus Cloud Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.