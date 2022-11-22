Analyzing Hyperfine (HYPR) and Its Competitors

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 89 598 1655 77 2.71

Profitability

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 444.30%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.90% -44.28% -25.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.60

Hyperfine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

