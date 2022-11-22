Analyzing LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

LG Display has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -3.35% -6.40% -2.42% The LGL Group -64.20% -30.65% -28.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $26.08 billion 0.15 $1.20 billion ($1.07) -5.07 The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.89 $14.64 million ($3.80) -1.23

This table compares LG Display and The LGL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The LGL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LG Display and The LGL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00 The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LG Display beats The LGL Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

