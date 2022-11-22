Analyzing Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -75.42% -44.89% Viking Therapeutics N/A -35.20% -32.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 1.12 -$8.99 million ($1.52) -0.28 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$54.99 million ($0.81) -4.95

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.25%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

