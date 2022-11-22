Analyzing Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and Landos Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$41.06 million ($2.01) -0.81 Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 0.54 -$38.42 million ($1.37) -0.18

Landos Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Landos Biopharma 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rezolute and Landos Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rezolute currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 836.21%. Landos Biopharma has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,538.89%. Given Landos Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Rezolute.

Volatility & Risk

Rezolute has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landos Biopharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Landos Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -41.33% -37.33% Landos Biopharma N/A -92.58% -77.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Rezolute shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rezolute beats Landos Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolute

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Landos Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its preclinical candidates in development include LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NOD-like pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease; LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and RA; LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist in development for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LABP-111, an oral and small molecule LANCL2 pathway agonist for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

