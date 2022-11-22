AO World’s (AO) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 65 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Price Performance

AO World stock opened at GBX 52.35 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.02 million and a P/E ratio of -40.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.