Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

NYSE FDX opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average of $200.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.