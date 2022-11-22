Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

SHW stock opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

