Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $865,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 83.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

