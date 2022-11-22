Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $919,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

