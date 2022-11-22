Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,446. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

