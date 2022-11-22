Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

