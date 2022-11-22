Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA opened at $289.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.11. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

