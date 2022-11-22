Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

