Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

