Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RDVY stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

