Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
