Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 126.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $263.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

