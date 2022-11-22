Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

