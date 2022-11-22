Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,939 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.