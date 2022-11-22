Applied Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

AMAT opened at $105.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.