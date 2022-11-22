Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 18th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

