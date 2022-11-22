Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Arca Continental Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EMBVF opened at $8.28 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.
Arca Continental Company Profile
