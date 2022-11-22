Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $206.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

AJG opened at $195.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $196.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.