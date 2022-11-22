ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 584.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $580.29 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $859.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

