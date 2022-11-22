ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 584.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $580.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $859.66. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

