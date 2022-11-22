AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £118 ($139.53) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($130.07) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a £101 ($119.43) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($141.89) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($130.23).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £110.06 ($130.14) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.66) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($136.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of £104.86. The stock has a market cap of £170.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10,097.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.