Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.33 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

ASUR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

