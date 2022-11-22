ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $760.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ATN International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 274.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

