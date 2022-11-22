ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -33.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in ATN International by 84.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

