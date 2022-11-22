ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATNI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 274.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ATN International by 184.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

