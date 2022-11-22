ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ATN International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ATNI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of ATN International
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
