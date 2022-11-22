ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ATN International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $48.22 on Friday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $760.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ATN International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 84.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ATN International by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also

