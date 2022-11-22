Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $188.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

