Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,530,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BERY opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

