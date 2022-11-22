Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,847 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

