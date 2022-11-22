Atria Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56.

