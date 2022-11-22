Atria Investments LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $428.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,874 shares of company stock worth $28,834,699. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

