Atria Investments LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

