Atria Investments LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Masco Announces Dividend

NYSE MAS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

